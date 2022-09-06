USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, U.S. Army Pacific senior enlisted advisor, introduces Staff Sgt. Locas Lock, a corrections/detention specialist assigned to 9th Mission Support Command stationed at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, as second place USARPAC noncommissioned officer best warrior June 9 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the awards ceremony for the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

