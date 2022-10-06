Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    Spruance Conducts General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) Hull Technician 3rd Class Jesus Gilhidalgo, Fontana, Calif., enters a scuttle as an investigator during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 20:12
    Photo ID: 7266787
    VIRIN: 220610-N-UJ411-1012
    Resolution: 2578x1719
    Size: 656.87 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Spruance Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gq
    damage control
    flooding
    firefighting
    csg 3
    abecsg

