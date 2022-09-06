PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jose Aguilar, from San Diego, demonstrates a takedown during a security reaction force-basic (SRF-B) training course on the missile deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 20:12
|Photo ID:
|7266783
|VIRIN:
|220609-N-UJ411-1011
|Resolution:
|1909x1273
|Size:
|489.34 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance Conducts Security Reaction Force Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT