Spruance Conducts Security Reaction Force Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jose Aguilar, from San Diego, demonstrates a takedown during a security reaction force-basic (SRF-B) training course on the missile deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

