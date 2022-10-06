PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Haley Obrien, from St. Louis, places a jubilee patch on a ruptured pipe during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 20:12 Photo ID: 7266786 VIRIN: 220610-N-UJ411-1049 Resolution: 2338x1559 Size: 359.99 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spruance Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.