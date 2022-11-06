Academy Day 2022

An Academy Day attendee sits in the co-pilot seat of a Eurocopter UH-72 Lakota helicopter at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga, June 11. 2022. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Hank Johnson hosted the 2022 Academy Day at Dobbins. High school students met with congressional staffers to learn their service academy nomination process and spoke with representatives from West Point, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and other military accessioning sources throughout the morning.

