Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Academy Day 2022 [Image 8 of 13]

    Academy Day 2022

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gage Daniel 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Col. Carl Magnusson, 94th Airlift Wing commander, shakes Sen. Jon Ossoff's hand after speaking during Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga, June 11. 2022. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Hank Johnson hosted the 2022 Academy Day at Dobbins. High school students met with congressional staffers to learn their service academy nomination process and spoke with representatives from West Point, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and other military accessioning sources throughout the morning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 14:36
    Photo ID: 7266531
    VIRIN: 220611-F-QJ135-0007
    Resolution: 4971x3314
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Academy Day 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Gage Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022
    Academy Day 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Academy Day returns to Dobbins Air Reserve Base after COVID-19 pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    senator
    air force
    dobbins
    academy day
    hank johnson
    jon ossoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT