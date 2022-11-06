Academy Day returns to Dobbins Air Reserve Base after COVID-19 pandemic

Photo By Senior Airman Gage Daniel | Col. Carl Magnusson, 94th Airlift Wing commander, shakes Sen. Jon Ossoff's hand after...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Gage Daniel | Col. Carl Magnusson, 94th Airlift Wing commander, shakes Sen. Jon Ossoff's hand after speaking during Academy Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga, June 11. 2022. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Hank Johnson hosted the 2022 Academy Day at Dobbins. High school students met with congressional staffers to learn their service academy nomination process and spoke with representatives from West Point, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and other military accessioning sources throughout the morning. see less | View Image Page

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sponsored 2022 Academy Day, an event held for over twenty years and the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Originally created by U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson as a one-stop shop where Georgia students can learn more about military service academies as well as the application process, the event has not occurred the past two years due to pandemic restrictions.



Throughout the morning, nearly three hundred students and family members met with service academy representatives to ask questions about application timelines and the overall process. The representatives also stepped out from behind the tables to talk with families one-on-one to address more specific questions.



Georgia congressional delegation representatives also set up information tables to discuss their role in the application process. Before earning an appointment to a military service academy, potential applicants must receive a congressional nomination.



Representatives from the Civil Air Patrol and ROTC units from regional colleges were also on hand to discuss other military-commissioning opportunities with students and their families.



The open hangar doors led out to the ramp where a variety of aircraft from different services were on display for the future military leaders to explore.



The event’s formal program included academy representatives advising them on tips for building a strong application. Joining Senator Ossoff was Representative Hank Johnson, Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, Brig. Gen. Emmanuel I. Haldopoulos, and Col. Carl J. Magnusson in bringing greetings from the congressional delegation and from the Georgia National Guard and the 94th Airlift Wing.