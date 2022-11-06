Academy Day returns to Dobbins Air Reserve Base after COVID-19 pandemic

DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sponsored 2022 Academy Day, an event held for over twenty years and the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally created by U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson as a one-stop shop where Georgia students can learn more about military service academies as well as the application process, the event has not occurred the past two years due to pandemic restrictions.
Throughout the morning, nearly three hundred students and family members met with service academy representatives to ask questions about application timelines and the overall process. The representatives also stepped out from behind the tables to talk with families one-on-one to address more specific questions.
Georgia congressional delegation representatives also set up information tables to discuss their role in the application process. Before earning an appointment to a military service academy, potential applicants must receive a congressional nomination.
Representatives from the Civil Air Patrol and ROTC units from regional colleges were also on hand to discuss other military-commissioning opportunities with students and their families.
The open hangar doors led out to the ramp where a variety of aircraft from different services were on display for the future military leaders to explore.
The event’s formal program included academy representatives advising them on tips for building a strong application. Joining Senator Ossoff was Representative Hank Johnson, Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, Brig. Gen. Emmanuel I. Haldopoulos, and Col. Carl J. Magnusson in bringing greetings from the congressional delegation and from the Georgia National Guard and the 94th Airlift Wing.
