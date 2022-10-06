A C-130 Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, airdrops supplies during Agile Rage 22, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., June 10, 2022. Agile Rage is a new Air National Guard exercise designed to test a unit's ability to implement Agile Combat Employment and work in an austere combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 14:11 Photo ID: 7266506 VIRIN: 220610-Z-ZH169-1122 Resolution: 4318x2886 Size: 4.06 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-130s perform airdrop operations during Agile Rage 22 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.