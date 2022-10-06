Senior Airman Jonathan Leach, Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center air traffic controller, looks for C-130 Hercules during Agile Rage 22, at the Alpena CRTC Center, Mich., June 10, 2022. Agile Rage is a new Air National Guard exercise designed to test a unit's ability to implement Agile Combat Employment and work in an austere combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 14:11
|Photo ID:
|7266510
|VIRIN:
|220610-Z-ZH169-1233
|Resolution:
|5380x3590
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130s perform airdrop operations during Agile Rage 22 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT