    C-130s perform airdrop operations during Agile Rage 22 [Image 5 of 10]

    C-130s perform airdrop operations during Agile Rage 22

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A C-130 Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, taxis the runway during Agile Rage 22, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., June 10, 2022. Agile Rage is a new Air National Guard exercise designed to test a unit's ability to implement Agile Combat Employment and work in an austere combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Rage 22

