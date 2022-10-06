220610-N-TO573-1130 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 10, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Pat McAleer, right, from Orono, Maine, gives navigation instructions to Midshipman Ryan Becvar, from Islip, New York, before he takes over as conning officer during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Robert E. Peary aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

