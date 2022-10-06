220610-N-TO573-1050 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 10, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Angel Cintron, back, from New York, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Justin Tarver, from Douglas, Georgia, stand lookout watch on a weather deck aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Robert E. Peary, June 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

