220610-N-TO573-1117 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 10, 2022) Sailors transport supplies on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Robert E. Peary, Junes 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7266112
|VIRIN:
|220610-N-TO573-1117
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|934.33 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
