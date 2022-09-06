Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS22

    BALTOPS22

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2022) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Patrick Duquette and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Anthony Hawkins stand combat systems officer of the watch aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7266095
    VIRIN: 220609-N-AW702-0005
    Resolution: 6012x4013
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS22, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mount Whitney
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa
    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO
    BALTOPS22

