BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Russell Brown (left), from Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Hnatko, from Charleston, S.C., man the Ship’s Nautical Or Otherwise Photographic Intelligence and Exploitation team during foggy weather aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

