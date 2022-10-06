Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week 2022 [Image 3 of 5]

    Portland Fleet Week 2022

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The Oregon School Superintendents’ Luncheon was held as part of Portland Rose Festival and Fleet Week 2022, June 9. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez).

    This work, Portland Fleet Week 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Portland Fleet Week
    Rose Festival
    NRNW
    USS Michael Monsoor
    NRNPASE-W

