Portland Fleet Week 2022

Rear Adm. Mark Sucato, commander, Navy Region Northwest, speaks to guests during the Oregon School Superintendents’ Luncheon as part of Portland Rose Festival and Fleet Week 2022, June 9. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez).

