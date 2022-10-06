Blue Angels Talk with Girl Scouts

ST. LOUIS (June 10, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Monica Borza, the flight surgeon of the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, speaks with the Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri during an outreach event, June 10, 2022. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

