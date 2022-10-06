Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 10, 2022) Recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America and Marine Corps Recruiting Station St. Louis, fly aboard the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, “Fat Albert,” June 10, 2022. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

