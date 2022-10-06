Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert [Image 7 of 10]

    Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert

    CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (June 10, 2022) Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America pose for a photo after flying aboard the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, “Fat Albert,” June 10, 2022. The Blue Angels are in the St. Louis area for the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow, which takes place June 11-12 and marks the St. Louis-made F/A-18 Super Hornet making its debut and return to the area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 22:39
    Photo ID: 7265873
    VIRIN: 220610-N-JH293-1339
    Resolution: 3600x2395
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CHESTERFIELD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angels Talk with Girl Scouts
    Blue Angels Talk with Girl Scouts
    Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert
    Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert
    Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert
    Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert
    Blue Angels Take Sailors and Marines for a Ride on Fat Albert
    Blue Angels Practice at Spirit of St Louis Airshow
    Blue Angels Practice at Spirit of St Louis Airshow
    Blue Angels Practice at Spirit of St Louis Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    Navy
    Blue Angels
    recruiting
    Fat Albert
    NTAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT