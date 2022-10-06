Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor performs maintenance on laundry machines

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor performs maintenance on laundry machines

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220610-N-YX844-1175 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Emmanuel Rivera, from Hartford, Connecticut, fixes a water leak in the ship’s main laundry aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan’s main laundry provides laundry amenities to more than 5,000 personnel aboard, with cleaning, drying and pressing services for Sailors’ uniform items. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor performs maintenance on laundry machines [Image 4 of 4], by SN Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

