USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor performs maintenance on laundry machines

220610-N-YX844-1137 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Emmanuel Rivera, from Hartford, Connecticut, fixes a tumble dryer’s gear box in the ship’s main laundry aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan’s main laundry provides laundry amenities to more than 5,000 personnel aboard, with cleaning, drying and pressing services for Sailors’ uniform items. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Mueller)

