Portland Fleet Week Galley Wars

The U.S. Navy culinary specialist team, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4), won first place at the annual Galley Wars during Portland Fleet Week in Oregon, June 9, 2022. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

