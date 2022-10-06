Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week Galley Wars [Image 9 of 9]

    Portland Fleet Week Galley Wars

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The U.S. Navy culinary specialist team, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4), won first place at the annual Galley Wars during Portland Fleet Week in Oregon, June 9, 2022. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7265479
    VIRIN: 220609-N-II719-2111
    Resolution: 5152x3435
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Fleet Week Galley Wars [Image 9 of 9], by SA Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

