Portland Fleet Week Galley Wars

Representatives from the U.S. Navy and the Royal Canadian navy faceoff at the annual Galley Wars during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 9, 2022. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

