Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Survival Training [Image 10 of 13]

    Combat Survival Training

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 20th Fighter Wing pilot builds a shelter during Combat Survival Training at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 6, 2022. Pilots were undergoing Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) training in which they had to survive and make contact with the proper sources after landing in ‘enemy’ territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:07
    Photo ID: 7265259
    VIRIN: 220606-F-ZB805-0171
    Resolution: 4469x2979
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Survival Training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training
    Combat Survival Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Shaw AFB
    CST
    20FW
    20OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT