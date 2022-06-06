A 20th Fighter Wing pilot builds a shelter during Combat Survival Training at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 6, 2022. Pilots were undergoing Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) training in which they had to survive and make contact with the proper sources after landing in ‘enemy’ territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

