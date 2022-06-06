20th Fighter Wing pilots receive Combat Survival Training at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 6, 2022. Combat Survival Training provides Shaw pilots with the knowledge and skills needed to survive, evade, and communicate with recovery forces worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

