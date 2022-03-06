220603-N-XY052-1048: SAN ANTONIO – (June 3, 2022) NCCS Daniel Street, from Atlanta, Georgia, who serves as NTAG San Antonio’s Enlisted Assistant Command Recruiter and is featured as this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight, poses for a portrait in the headquarters trophy area. (U.S. Navy Photo by Edward Jones, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio/Released)
This work, A Street Paved with Success - Enlisted Assistant Command Recruiter Makes His Mark [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Street Paved with Success - Enlisted Assistant Command Recruiter Makes His Mark
