A Street Paved with Success - Enlisted Assistant Command Recruiter Makes His Mark

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - (June 4, 2022) The National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) defines lightning in part as a giant spark of electricity. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio received such a spark when Senior Chief Navy Career Counselor Daniel Street III joined the command to serve as the enlisted assistant command recruiter.

Street, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, is a diehard Falcons fan. He has served faithfully in the Navy for 19 years and is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Growing up, I used to swim competitively which somehow led my mother, who is a retired Army officer, to taking me to the Navy Recruiting Station in College Park, Georgia,” said Street. “There I met a Navy recruiter who was the coolest person I had ever met, and he sold me on the Navy. The rest is history.”

Street also talked about how much the Navy means to him and what serving has done for him and his family.

“The Navy has done a lot for me and my family. Two times over. I have a great life and a great family. In fact, I have passed that on to others in my family,” said Street. “Since I have been recruiting, I have put five of my cousins in the Navy. It just does not get any better than that.”

Recruiting is a well-respected challenge and Street absolutely loves being a Navy Recruiter. Since joining, Street has always been drawn to recruiting and utilizes it as a tool for the betterment of others.

“The opportunity came about for me to recruit in Georgia. I knew a lot of people who needed to get out of those ‘streets’ and on a ship,” said Street. “I realized recruiting was my calling and I would be selfish if I only wanted to provide Naval opportunities to only the people in Georgia. I needed to provide an opportunity to people everywhere. I’ve been at it 10 years strong.”

“Knowing that I changed someone’s life is one of the most rewarding parts of recruiting,” said Street. “The accomplishments I am most proud are that I am able to provide people a way to provide for their families and I make my momma proud.”

You would be hard-pressed to find someone with the passion Street has for recruiting. Most find recruiting quite challenging. Street, not so much. “The biggest challenge I have faced is turning the switch off at times. I wish I could recruit seven days a week,” said Street.

Street’s love for providing better opportunities extends to those within the ranks as well.

“While at this command, I want to make every E-4 an E-5, every E-5 an E-6, and every E-6 a Chief,” said Street. “One of my unique qualities as a recruiter is that I am able to change a person’s way of thinking about the Navy. I let them see that you can be in the Navy and still be cool. Here lately, it seems some people have this bad perception of the military because of what ‘might’ have happened to someone they knew years ago. I am here to change that mindset by being proof positive that the Navy is a great way to start your career.”

Street, who attends Gateway Church in San Antonio, Texas, is big on community outreach and volunteers as a member of the Masters Swim Team which he feels is a great way to give back and let the public know that Sailors are versatile and do more than just go out on ships.

“One of my goals is to continue to be the best example I can be for everyone I meet, and especially for my kids who I want to grow up to be better than me,” said Street.

Street believes in leadership by example and that is on weekly display as he makes it a point to join recruiters in the field.

“I used to tell people at my stations that when I make it to ACR (Assistant Command Recruiter), I was not going to be that one that tells you what I ‘used to’ do, I was going to show recruiters what I still can do,” said Street. “Leading from the front is a strength I take pride in. I have been fortunate to learn from both good and bad leadership not just in the Navy, but throughout life. The leadership that led from the front always got the most respect from me. I never wanted to be the leader that led from the phone.”

Street’s short-term goals include making missions monthly with the long-term goal of becoming the National Chief Recruiter (NCR). It is that mindset and his Naval training that keeps Street on the road to success.

“The Navy has held me accountable and made me learn how to delete excuses,” said Street. “You either make it happen or come up with a play to make it happen next chance you get.”

Street’s passion for the Navy never waivers and is a recruiting powerhouse but remains humble and says no one thing makes him unique. “One of the best parts of being in the Navy is putting on those summer whites and changing lives. You know they call me the Dark-Skin Angel. If I can do it, you can do it,” said Street.

One thing that we found quite interesting during this interview, was that Street had a love for old-school muscle cars which was passed on to him by his father who used to drag race. Street currently owns a 1985 Monte Carlo SS and although he jokingly claims he is never getting out of the Navy, Street plans to buy an old school Chevelle when he retires.

Street is thankful for the love and support he receives from his wife of eight years, Nalini Ramnath Street with who he shares two children. Their daughter, Nala Rosalyn Street, and son, Daniel “Luebe” Street, IV.

“You might have noticed that my wife and daughter’s initials are ‘NRS’ which should let you know how much I love recruiting,'' said Street.

Prior to NTAG San Antonio, Street has served with the following commands, the USS Seattle, USS Enterprise, NRD Atlanta, USS Frank Cable, NRD San Diego, and NTAG Heartland (Michigan).

To follow NCCS Daniel Street, III, visit his Instagram @senior_Chief.street or his Facebook page, @Dan Street.

