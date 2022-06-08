Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County [Image 3 of 4]

    Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220608-N-AS200-6022 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jun. 8, 2022) - Vice Adm. Darse E. "Del" Crandall Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy, right, visits Navy legal staff onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Jun. 8. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 13:24
    Photo ID: 7264881
    VIRIN: 220608-N-AS200-6022
    Resolution: 3340x2386
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County
    Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Vice Admiral
    Judge Advocate General
    NR-NPASE-W
    Navy Legal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT