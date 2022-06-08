Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County

220608-N-AS200-6021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jun. 8, 2022) - Vice Adm. Darse E. "Del" Crandall Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy, right, visits Navy legal staff onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Jun. 8. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

