Judge Advocate General of the Navy visits Ventura County

220608-N-AS200-6020 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jun. 8, 2022) - Vice Adm. Darse E. "Del" Crandall Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy, center left, visits Navy legal staff onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Jun. 8. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
08.06.2022
06.10.2022
|7264879
|220608-N-AS200-6020
|3563x2375
|6.8 MB
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|3
|0
