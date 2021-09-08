Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Online Nutrition Kitchen designed to aid military members’ readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    Online Nutrition Kitchen designed to aid military members’ readiness

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Members from the 2d Audiovisual Squadron film a Nutrition Kitchen series Aug. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. 2d AVS produced the series for the Air Force Surgeon General about making healthy cooking choices and the science behind those choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Hill AFB
    2d AVS
    Nutrition Kitchen

