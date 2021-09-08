Maj. Philip Clerc, 60th Medical Group, Travis Air Force Base, California, helps 1st Lt. Kristen Shimkus, 2d Audiovisual Squadron, with the script for the teleprompter Aug. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. 2d AVS produced a Nutrition Kitchen series for the Air Force Surgeon General about making healthy cooking choices and the science behind those choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 13:24
|Photo ID:
|7264861
|VIRIN:
|210809-F-EF974-1005
|Resolution:
|5117x3405
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Online Nutrition Kitchen designed to aid military members’ readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Online Nutrition Kitchen designed to aid military members' readiness
