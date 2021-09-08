Online Nutrition Kitchen designed to aid military members’ readiness

Senior Airman Cole Yardley (right), 2nd Audiovisual Squadron, films Tech. Sgt. Opal Poullard, Department of Defense culinary instructor at the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence at Fort Lee, Virginia and Senior Airman Quion Lowe, 49th Wing Public Affairs, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico Aug. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. 2nd AVS produced a Nutrition Kitchen series for the Air Force Surgeon General about making healthy cooking choices and the science behind those choices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

