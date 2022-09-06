Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 3 of 3]

    BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Superhornet attaches to the Multi-Point Refueling System of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Baltic Sea Region during BALTOPS-22, June 9, 2022. BALTOPS brings together a robust range of Allies and partners to conduct operations that safeguard security, prosperity, and the free and open international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7264665
    VIRIN: 220609-F-FY723-1080
    Resolution: 7790x5193
    Size: 971.44 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    RAF Mildenhall
    F/A-18 Superhornet
    BALTOPS
    Baltic Sea

