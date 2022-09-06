A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Superhornet attaches to the Multi-Point Refueling System of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Baltic Sea Region during BALTOPS-22, June 9, 2022. BALTOPS brings together a robust range of Allies and partners to conduct operations that safeguard security, prosperity, and the free and open international order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
This work, BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
