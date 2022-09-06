A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Superhornet aircraft soars above the Baltic Sea Region while participating in BALTOPS-22, June 9, 2022. BALTOPS-22 strengthens the capabilities of NATO and partner nation maritime forces to ensure the stability and prosperity around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7264664 VIRIN: 220609-F-FY723-1064 Resolution: 5058x3372 Size: 520.75 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.