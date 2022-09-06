A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Superhornet aircraft soars above the Baltic Sea Region while participating in BALTOPS-22, June 9, 2022. BALTOPS-22 strengthens the capabilities of NATO and partner nation maritime forces to ensure the stability and prosperity around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
|06.09.2022
|06.10.2022 12:07
|7264664
|220609-F-FY723-1064
|5058x3372
|520.75 KB
|BALTIC SEA
|4
|0
This work, BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
