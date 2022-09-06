Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 1 of 3]

    BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon attaches to the Multi-Point Refueling System of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Baltic Sea Region during BALTOPS-22, June 9, 2022. BALTOPS is an annual NATO exercise that ensures interoperability with allies and partners to conduct full spectrum military maritime operations to respond to threats anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7264663
    VIRIN: 220609-F-FY723-974
    Resolution: 6299x4199
    Size: 687.57 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel
    BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel
    BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    BALTOPS
    Baltic Sea
    German Eurofighter Typhoon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT