A German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon attaches to the Multi-Point Refueling System of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Baltic Sea Region during BALTOPS-22, June 9, 2022. BALTOPS is an annual NATO exercise that ensures interoperability with allies and partners to conduct full spectrum military maritime operations to respond to threats anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7264663
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-FY723-974
|Resolution:
|6299x4199
|Size:
|687.57 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BALTOPS 22; KC-135 in Air Refuel [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT