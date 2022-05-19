U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade download an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System in preparation for competitors to load onto vehicles as part of the Brigade Best by Test competition in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

