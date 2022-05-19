A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade plots points on a map for notional fires locations as part of the Brigade Best by Test competition in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

