U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade preforms checks on an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System as part of the Brigade Best by Test competition in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7264122 VIRIN: 220519-A-BA691-0022 Resolution: 7510x5007 Size: 20.26 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best by Test [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.