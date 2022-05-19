Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best by Test [Image 1 of 5]

    Best by Test

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade preforms checks on an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System as part of the Brigade Best by Test competition in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 07:33
    Photo ID: 7264122
    VIRIN: 220519-A-BA691-0022
    Resolution: 7510x5007
    Size: 20.26 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best by Test [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best by Test
    Best by Test
    Best by Test
    Best by Test
    Best by Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    41FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT