    405th AFSB’s battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes command [Image 3 of 4]

    405th AFSB’s battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes command

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Brad Bane, passes the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa colors to Lt. Col. Alexander Amato signifying Amato’s official appointment as commander of AFSBn-Africa. Amato assumed command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Miguel Flores during a ceremony at Leghorn Army Deport in Livorno, Italy, June 10. (photo by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

