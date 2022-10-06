405th AFSB’s battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes command

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Brad Bane, passes the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa colors to Lt. Col. Alexander Amato signifying Amato’s official appointment as commander of AFSBn-Africa. Amato assumed command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Miguel Flores during a ceremony at Leghorn Army Deport in Livorno, Italy, June 10. (photo by Vincenzo Vitiello)

