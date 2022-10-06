The 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Brad Bane, passes the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa colors to Lt. Col. Alexander Amato signifying Amato’s official appointment as commander of AFSBn-Africa. Amato assumed command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Miguel Flores during a ceremony at Leghorn Army Deport in Livorno, Italy, June 10. (photo by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 06:42
|Photo ID:
|7264049
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-SM279-680
|Resolution:
|2018x2826
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB’s battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes command [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB’s battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes command
