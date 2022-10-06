405th AFSB’s battalion ‘South of the Alps’ changes command

Photo By Cameron Porter | Outgoing Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Commander Lt. Col. Miguel Flores, 405th...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Outgoing Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Commander Lt. Col. Miguel Flores, 405th Army Field Support Brigade Commander Col. Brad Bane and incoming AFSBn-Africa Commander Lt. Col. Alexander Amato render honors to the National Colors at the AFSBn-Africa change of command ceremony June 10 at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy. (photo by Vincenzo Vitiello) see less | View Image Page

LEGHORN ARMY DEPOT, Italy – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Africa battalion located “South of the Alps” has a new commander.



Army Lt. Col. Alexander Amato assumed command of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa from Lt. Col. Miguel Flores during a change of command ceremony at Leghorn Army Deport in Livorno, Italy, June 10. The 405th AFSB commander, Col. Brad Bane, officiated the ceremony and provided guest remarks.



Flores, who served as the commander for AFSBn-Africa for two years, will next report to U.S. Army South headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Amato comes to AFSBn-Africa from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Some of Amato’s previous assignments include U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and multiple deployments to include Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Syria, Qatar and Lebanon.



During his ceremonial remarks Bane said he feels like a proud parent whose child received a great report card from school, referring to Flores and his two years of command time at AFSBn-Africa.



“Like all great organizations, the team at AFSBn-Africa cannot excel without a confident, caring and energetic leader at the helm,” said Bane. “I can say with certainty Miguel (Flores) has been this leader.”



“I stand before you humbled and grateful,” Flores said. “I am grateful because I had the opportunity to command the most professional, effective and efficient AFSBn in the entire U.S. Army Sustainment Command. I am humbled because I owe my success as the commander of this battalion to each and every one of you.”



Bane said that Amato is arriving to Europe, the 405th AFSB and AFSBn-Africa at a very exciting time, adding that there’s already multiple missions lined up for him and AFSBn-Africa.



“I have no doubt that you will work hard to ensure this unit’s ability to succeed,” Bane said to Amato during the ceremony.



Amato said he is looking forward to facing these upcoming missions and all the challenges associated with commanding an AFSBn tasked with supporting operations in both Africa and Europe.



“Colonel Bane, thank you so much for the opportunity to command AFSBn-Africa. I am ecstatic about being able to lead this battalion.”



The 405th AFSB’s Africa battalion is charged with receiving, maintaining, storing and issuing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2. The battalion is also responsible for linking national logistics capabilities and providing logistics solutions to Army units and joint forces South of the Alps, to include U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the 173rd Airborne Brigade and other strategic partners in order to support two geographic combatant commands and enable readiness.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.