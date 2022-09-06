MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply

A sea bag of meals, ready-to-eat, are delivered to U.S. Marines at Wurrumiyanga, NT, Australia, during a food resupply rehearsal, June 9, 2022. The resupply proved Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22’s capability to resupply its units operating in the littorals using non-standard connectors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 03:06
|Location:
|WURRUMIYANGA, NT, AU
