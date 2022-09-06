Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply [Image 1 of 4]

    MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply

    WURRUMIYANGA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A Grumman G-73T Turbo Mallard (VH-PPI) seaplane lands during a resupply rehearsal near Wurrumiyanga, NT, Australia, June 9, 2022. The resupply proved Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22’s capability to resupply its units operating in the littorals using non-standard connectors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 03:05
    Photo ID: 7263831
    VIRIN: 220609-M-VN506-1023
    Resolution: 3865x2577
    Size: 456.3 KB
    Location: WURRUMIYANGA, NT, AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply
    MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply
    MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply
    MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin
    Seaplane
    MRF-D 22
    VH-PPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT