A Grumman G-73T Turbo Mallard (VH-PPI) seaplane delivers meals, ready-to-eat during a food resupply rehearsal at Wurrumiyanga, NT, Australia, June 9, 2022. The resupply proved Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22’s capability to resupply its units operating in the littorals using non-standard connectors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 03:05
|Photo ID:
|7263832
|VIRIN:
|220609-M-VN506-1038
|Resolution:
|2431x1621
|Size:
|375.53 KB
|Location:
|WURRUMIYANGA, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 22: Seaplane Resupply [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
