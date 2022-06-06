Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All in a days work [Image 2 of 3]

    All in a days work

    JUNCTION CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Helvie 

    635TH Regional Support Group

    Cpl. Ceyeli Corbett a horizontal construction engineer, with the Detachment 1, 242nd Engineer Battalion, operates a skid steer to level the ground on a trail during annual during annual training in Junction City, Kansas on June 6, 2022. The service members are removing the overgrowth to reroute a portion of a walking trail that has become washed out along the river. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jon Crow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 01:13
    Photo ID: 7263749
    VIRIN: 220606-Z-EN947-0002
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: JUNCTION CITY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    National Guard
    KSARNG
    Kansas Proud
    891st EN BN
    242nd EN CO DET 1

