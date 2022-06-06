Cpl. Ceyeli Corbett a horizontal construction engineer, with the Detachment 1, 242nd Engineer Battalion, operates a skid steer to level the ground on a trail during annual during annual training in Junction City, Kansas on June 6, 2022. The service members are removing the overgrowth to reroute a portion of a walking trail that has become washed out along the river. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jon Crow)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7263749
|VIRIN:
|220606-Z-EN947-0002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All in a days work [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
