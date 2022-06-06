All in a days work

Cpl. Ceyeli Corbett a horizontal construction engineer, with the Detachment 1, 242nd Engineer Battalion, operates a skid steer to level the ground on a trail during annual during annual training in Junction City, Kansas on June 6, 2022. The service members are removing the overgrowth to reroute a portion of a walking trail that has become washed out along the river. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jon Crow)

