Spc. Chad Thompson a horizontal construction engineer, with the Detachment 1, 242nd Engineer Battalion, guides Cadet Jessica Taylor who is operating a skid steer to clear brush on a trail during annual training in Junction City, Kansas on June 6, 2022. The service members are removing the overgrowth to reroute a portion of a walking trail that has become washed out along the river.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 01:13
|Photo ID:
|7263748
|VIRIN:
|220606-Z-EN947-0005
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A new path to walk [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
