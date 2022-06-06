Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A new path to walk [Image 1 of 3]

    A new path to walk

    JUNCTION CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Helvie 

    635TH Regional Support Group

    Spc. Chad Thompson a horizontal construction engineer, with the Detachment 1, 242nd Engineer Battalion, guides Cadet Jessica Taylor who is operating a skid steer to clear brush on a trail during annual training in Junction City, Kansas on June 6, 2022. The service members are removing the overgrowth to reroute a portion of a walking trail that has become washed out along the river.

