A new path to walk

Spc. Chad Thompson a horizontal construction engineer, with the Detachment 1, 242nd Engineer Battalion, guides Cadet Jessica Taylor who is operating a skid steer to clear brush on a trail during annual training in Junction City, Kansas on June 6, 2022. The service members are removing the overgrowth to reroute a portion of a walking trail that has become washed out along the river.

