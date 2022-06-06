Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trail to remember [Image 3 of 3]

    Trail to remember

    JUNCTION CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Helvie 

    635TH Regional Support Group

    Soldiers with the Detachment 1, 242nd Engineer Battalion, observe stump removal operations on a trail during annual during annual training in Junction City, Kansas on June 6, 2022. The service members are removing the overgrowth to reroute a portion of a walking trail that has become washed out along the river. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jon Crow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trail to remember [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

