    15th SPSS Activation Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    15th SPSS Activation Ceremony

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron guidon is unfurled during its activation ceremony at Kihei, Hawaii, May 26, 2022. The squadron is poised to execute a mix of research, operations, and customer support for the Space Development Agency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:50
    Photo ID: 7263457
    VIRIN: 220526-F-JA727-0175
    Resolution: 5967x3970
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    This work, 15th SPSS Activation Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    Maui
    Space Force
    15 SPSS

