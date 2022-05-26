15th SPSS Activation Ceremony

The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron guidon is unfurled during its activation ceremony at Kihei, Hawaii, May 26, 2022. The squadron is poised to execute a mix of research, operations, and customer support for the Space Development Agency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

