15th SPSS Activation Ceremony

The Air Force Research Lab Detachment 15 guidon is furled during an inactivation ceremony at Kihei, Hawaii, May 26, 2022. After two decades of conducting research and operational missions, the detachment transitioned to the Space Force as the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

